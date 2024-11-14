One Deadpool and Wolverine Easter egg just got debunked, even though director Shawn Levy also thought it was real

The continued hunt for Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs recently led one fan to spot a reference to Master and Commander's HMS Surprise lurking in the background of the Void.

As it turns out, that Easter egg wasn't an Easter egg at all – and it even fooled director Shawn Levy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (H/T CinemaBlend), Levy initially said, "I think the answer is yes," when referring to whether or not Russell Crowe's ship from 2003's Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World made it into the Marvel movie.

However, Levy later replied via email and confirmed that the detail "was a generic ship from their library."

Levy continued, "Then we changed its color and made custom sails. So it’s a pure [Deadpool and Wolverine] ship."

Despite one ship sailing, another iconic vessel almost made it into the movie. As star Ryan Reynolds revealed, "Also, the Titanic was one option, as well, and then it changed a few times."

"That's right. We were going to have the Titanic in it," Levy said. "There are some Fox-centric Easter eggs. In fact, I think Nakatomi Tower is in there, as well as the CN Tower, weirdly. So, Canada wins!"

It's also what Levy referred to as "best idea wins", as evidenced by the news that Deadpool and Wolverine sourced Wolverine variants from superfans on the crew, though Ryan Reynolds' initial pitch that the third Deadpool movie would be a "deleted scenes extravaganza" was shot down.

Deadpool and Wolverine is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to the Deadpool and Wolverine ending, plus all the latest on Marvel Phase 5.