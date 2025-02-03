New Captain America: Brave New World teaser answers MCU fans' biggest post-Endgame question – and it contains a major X-Men connection

It's long been a running joke that Marvel hasn't addressed Tiamut, the enormous Celestial protruding from the Indian Ocean first seen in Eternals.

That ends now – all thanks to a new Captain America: Brave New World teaser that not only answers one of Marvel fans' biggest post-Avengers: Endgame questions, but also introduces a material that could have major implications in an X-Men-filled future in the MCU.

"When the Celestial Mass emerged, we squabbled over it," Harrison Ford's President Ross begins in a new 30-second TV spot, which you can see below.

New teaser for 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD'

"What was found inside that island was the discovery of the millennia. I present to you: adamantium," Ross says, alongside a presentation that describes the metal found inside Tiamut as the 'world's most versatile element'.

It's a little wonder, then, that Anthony Mackie's Captain America declares that the new discovery "can't get into the wrong hands." With the Red Hulk rampaging through Washington and Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder placed as a major wildcard, that might be easier said than done.

The ramifications may reach far beyond the fourth Captain America movie, however. As you may know, adamantium – per X-Men lore – is an indestructible metallic alloy that, most famously, is bound to Wolverine's skeleton and claws.

Now the adamantium is out of the bag (and out of the Celestial), there's an obvious throughline from Captain America: Brave New World into introducing a new Wolverine into the MCU.

Whether that's anytime soon or beyond Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 remains to be seen, but mutant mentions – and cameos – have been dripfed into Marvel Studios' projects ever since Ms. Marvel in 2022.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford, and Tim Blake Nelson, hits cinemas on February 14.

