Hugh Jackman had the perfect reaction to seeing Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time

Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman had the perfect response to watching the Marvel Phase 5 movie for the first time.

The threequel is the first time Jackman has reprised his role as Wolverine since Logan, which was thought to be his send-off to the character. As such, it's particularly emotional to see him wielding those claws once again.

"The first time I saw Deadpool and Wolverine was … Play the video," wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of the actor in awe with director Shawn Levy after watching the film for the first time. Check it out below.

The first time I saw Deadpool and Wolverine was … Play the video. @ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/NS4G1Q7nz8August 14, 2024

"We marvel at your work, we watch it time and again, and we say lines alongside you and we marvel at the moments that you craft," Levy tells Jackman. "What a blessing to do it together."

"I cannot wait to see this with an audience," Jackman says. "I cannot wait for the fans to see this. It's just, like, heroin in their eyeballs."

This isn't the first time we've seen Jackman's reactions to Deadpool and Wolverine. Levy previously shared a video of the actor laughing at the fight scene with the many, many Deadpool variants.

