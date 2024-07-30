Hugh Jackman reacting to the final fight sequence in Deadpool and Wolverine is the most wholesome thing you’ll see all day

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared a wholesome video of Hugh Jackman reacting to the final battle in the new Marvel pic – and it'll absolutely warm your heart.

"First time we showed @thehughjackman a rehearsal of the single-shot street fight with the #deadpoolcorps. What’d YOU think?” Levy captioned the video. The one-minute clip, which can be viewed below, sees Jackman on an airplane watching a cut of the scene on a laptop – and laughing so hard he turns red in the face.

The film hit theaters on July 26, and has already broken a number of box office records, including biggest global opening since Avatar: The Way of Water, and sixth-highest opening weekend for any movie ever. The film brought Jackman out of his permanent Wolverine retirement, with the actor hanging up the claws after 2017's Logan. Not only does Jackman return as the most popular X-Man, but he dons the iconic comic book-accurate yellow and blue suit for the first time ever in a live-action movie.

The pic is set to usher in a new "Mutant era" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and our fingers are crossed that this means an X-Men movie is on the horizon.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters now. If you've already seen the threequel (or want to know exactly what Jackman is laughing at), dive into our breakdown of the Deadpool and Wolverine ending, plus our guides to Deadpool and Wolverine cameos, Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs, and all the Wolverine variants and Deadpool variants featured in the film.