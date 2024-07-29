Hideo Kojima gives his Deadpool and Wolverine verdict and says seeing "a muscular Hugh Jackman" made him tear up: "Even now he is still a hero"

Hideo Kojima is back with another movie review, and this time he has nothing but kind words for Deadpool and Wolverine.

"I watched Deadpool & Wolverine. It goes far beyond the 'fourth wall' between real and fictional, between the creators and the fans, but also past the walls of not only the title and studio, but all hero movies and parodies outside of the MCU," Kojima wrote on Twitter.

"As a 'Hero-verse' in the age of the 'fifth wall,' this is Deadpool’s greatest 'fourth wall' and will certainly be a turning point. We are also reunited with Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna. Seeing a muscular Hugh Jackman brought back many memories of the past quarter of a century, and it made me tear up. Even now, he is still a hero."

The film not only marks the end of Jackman's retirement as the famous X-Man, but is the first time the iconic comic book-accurate yellow and blue suit has been seen in a live-action adaptation. Directed by Shawn Levy, the threequel grossed $444 million in its opening weekend at the global box office, making it the sixth-highest opening for any movie ever (and both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman took to social media to celebrate in a very meta way.)

