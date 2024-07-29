Deadpool and Wolverine has a historic opening weekend for an R-rated movie, and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds celebrate by recreating that Wolverine meme

Deadpool and Wolverine has broken several box office records – and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken to social media to celebrate.

The film grossed $444 million in its opening weekend at the global box office, becoming the sixth biggest opening for any movie ever at the domestic box office with $211 million, and is the first R-rated movie to open above $200 million.

Hugh Jackman shared a photo to his personal Instagram in which he recreates a popular Wolverine meme from X-Men: The Animated series, which sees Logan lying in bed staring at a photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey. In Jackman's recreation, the photo says, "#1 Movie in the World." Over on Reynolds' Instagram, Deadpool is lying in bed holding the same picture frame...which features the aforementioned Jackson photo.

"This is kind of hard to process," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story (via Deadline). "But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend."

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds via Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/cfOT1PMmxZJuly 28, 2024

Hugh Jackman recreates the Wolverine meme. pic.twitter.com/gYW9xP2s4MJuly 28, 2024

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is a meta, fourth-wall-breaking romp that sees Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up to save the multiverse. It's the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and marks the end of Jackman's superhero retirement. The cameo-filled pic also features Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner, Rob Delaney, Blake Lively, Tyler Mane, and Aaron Stanford.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters now. If you've already seen the threequel, dive into our breakdown of the Deadpool and Wolverine ending, plus our guides to Deadpool and Wolverine cameos, Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs, and all the Wolverine variants and Deadpool variants featured in the film.