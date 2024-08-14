Henry Cavill almost had a different look in Deadpool and Wolverine – and fans think it’s a Superman reference

Deadpool and Wolverine concept artist Wesley Burt has shared a new look at the designs of Henry Cavill’s cameo. The actor played the ‘Cavillrine’ Wolverine variant in a montage early on in the movie, and it seems like a few looks were considered.

Alongside the ultimate final look which was just a tank top, jeans, and dog tags, it seems like two flannel shirts were also considered, a red and a green one. Take a look at the variations below.

this was a quite a fun one when it landed in my hands to do some concept-ing, more in the upcoming artbook for Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/G0zHXJjiTiAugust 13, 2024

Now, while there’s not a great deal of difference between the looks, fans have spotted what seems to be a reference to Cavill’s time as Superman. The red flannel look looks similar to one of Clark Kent’s looks in Justice League, and throughout his time as the Man of Steel, we saw him wear flannel pretty often too.

“Love the red flannel homage to Cavill supes,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another added: “The red flannel on Cavill would have been a nice nod.” Another shared some looks at Supermans in red shirts too:

Should be this one pic.twitter.com/hEq4CqBWVMAugust 13, 2024

While it’s not confirmed, this would make sense given the very on-the-nose allusions to his time in DC during the cameo. Deadpool quips: “May I say sir, on behalf of all of humanity, this just feels right! We'll treat you so much better than those shitfucks down the street.”

This isn’t the only concept art we’ve seen of the latest Marvel Phase 5 movie either, as a recent look teased we almost got Ghost Rider, Dinopool, and Daredevil in the film. For more, check out our guides to the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos and Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs.

We've also got all you need to know about upcoming Marvel movies and shows, the Marvel timeline, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.