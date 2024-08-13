New Deadpool and Wolverine concept art reveals the movie nearly involved Daredevil and dinosaurs

New concept art for Deadpool and Wolverine reveals that other variants and Marvel cameos were originally planned for the movie – including Dinopool and Daredevil.

Rodney Fuentebella shared the image on his Instagram , writing, "Here is an early concept illustration I did for the Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine film. This was in the beginning stages of the making of the film so a lot changed but I wanted to show how epic and awesome this film could be at the time. I had a blast creating all the interactions between our heroes and the Deadpool variants."

Among these variants is Deadpool Dinosaur, AKA Dinopool, a scaly variant that we didn't get to see in the final cut. While the version of the fight scene that we see in the movie just sees the titular duo go up against the variants after they escape from the Void in an extended fight scene, the concept art features a few more familiar faces joining the fray.

Namely, Chris Evans' Human Torch, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and Wesley Snipes' Blade, who do appear elsewhere in the movie but not in this particular scene. There's also Daredevil and Ghost Rider, who didn't make it into the final version in any capacity – Ben Affleck and Nicolas Cage's versions of the characters, we'd imagine.

Deadpool and Wolverine is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our Deadpool and Wolverine review and our breakdown of the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene.

For more on the MCU, take a look ahead to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows still to come, or prepare for a rewatch with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.