Hawkeye season 2 gets a less than promising update from Marvel producer

It seems that while Jeremy Renner’s Avenging Archer might be known for always finding his target, a second season of Hawkeye is one that he seems likely to miss.

Originally, it was revealed that plans were in place to reunite us with Clint Barton, but Renner was reluctant due to salary issues. Flash forward to November 2025, and the actor expressed his enthusiasm to draw his bow back again as the hero he’s been playing since 2011, but that it’s "not really my decision to make.” Now, following an interview with The Direct, one of the show’s former producers and now showrunner of the upcoming series, Wonder Man, Andrew Guest, has spoken out about what was happening behind the scenes.

"There was talk at a certain point about… we did explore creatively what Season 2 of 'Hawkeye' might be if we were able to do it. Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together, but I loved working on 'Hawkeye.' I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two.”

While it might sound like getting Barton back on our screens is proving to be troublesome, it might be best not to rule out his return elsewhere in the MCU. Renner’s name didn’t make the cut of Avengers: Doomsday, but that’s not to say he might not make an appearance either there or in the follow-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars, given just how many other surprise fan favorites are making a comeback.

