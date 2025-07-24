Fantastic Four may fall just short of James Gunn's Superman reboot's opening weekend, but it's on track to make more than the 2015 FF movie did in its whole theatrical run

Marvel Studios is looking to finally land a big hit this year with The Fantastic Four: First Steps , which is trending toward a $190-$210 million worldwide opening weekend box office, per Deadline . That may wind up falling just short of James Gunn's Superman , which opened to $217 million globally. But even at the low end, that opening weekend box office is more than enough to surpass the entire worldwide theatrical run of the last attempt at bringing the FF to the movies.

2015's Fantastic Four - derisively nicknamed 'Fant4stic,' thanks to its goofy logo - took in just $167,882,881 in its entire run on a budget of $120 before marketing costs, according to Box Office Mojo . Along with being a financial failure, it also landed with a massive thud with both audiences and critics, with a current 9% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes , and an audience score of a meager 18%.

The film is widely considered one of the biggest missteps ever in superhero movies, trading in the FF's hopeful, family sci-fi vibe for a more edgelord-y take where they're all really sad about being superheroes. As a lifelong FF fan, I remember vividly how much I hated that movie. Every time I remember it, it's like tasting a battery.

On the other hand, I'm supremely optimistic about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has gotten solid buzz , and along with looking to eclipse the previous version of the franchise, it's also tracking to open bigger than both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, this year's other MCU releases.