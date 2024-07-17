Deadpool references Spider-Man for 0.1 seconds in the new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer and that’s made everyone desperate for a crossover

News
By
published

A familiar Spidey pose

Deadpool and Wolverine
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

From snikt-snikt to thwip-thwip, the new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer has referenced everyone’s favorite webhead – and it’s got fans clamoring for a crossover.

The new teaser, which you can see below, has plenty of action from Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s returning Wolverine. In one moment, though, you can see Deadpool mimic Spider-Man’s iconic web-shooting pose. Check it out for yourself at the 35-second mark.

"This just makes me want a Spider-Man/Deadpool crossover movie even more," one wrote on Twitter. Another added, "A Deadpool and Spider-Man movie adaptation will feed families."

That’s echoed elsewhere, with one commenting on the moment: "I’d love a Deadpool & Spiderman movie and I'm sure the world would love one too."

Realistically, Deadpool’s Spidey pose here is nothing more than a cheeky nod – especially as the Marvel/Sony working partnership might not allow for much more than that.

However, there’s a decent chance that an upcoming major Marvel release – say, Avengers: Secret Wars – could bring together a whole host of heroes from across the multiverse, including Deadpool, Wolverine, and multiple Spider-Men.

All being well, we might find out more at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con. A Deadpool and Wolverine special panel, featuring the stars of the movie, has already been announced alongside Marvel’s traditional Hall H blowout. 

For more on that, check out our complete SDCC 2024 schedule, featuring a full list of panels, dates, and times.

Then, dive into our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 5 for the latest on the MCU’s exciting future.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

See comments