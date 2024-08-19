Logan screenwriter says he was "warned" about Deadpool and Wolverine's opening scene – but he didn't know it would go that far

Logan screenwriter Michael Green has responded to Deadpool and Wolverine's opening scene – and while he wasn't quite prepared for what went down, he takes it as a compliment.

In case you need to refresh your memory, the movie opens with Deadpool attempting to exhume the corpse of the Wolverine who died in James Mangold's 2017 movie. He's interrupted by a bunch of TVA agents, though, and a fight scene set to NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye ensues, with Logan's skeleton coming in handy as additional weapons for the Merc with the Mouth.

"People had warned me ahead of time, 'Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine],'" Green told IGN . "I’m like, 'I think I know what’s gonna happen.' And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far."

He continued, "You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him. It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of Logan as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt Logan was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary."

The movie's opener isn't the only reference to Logan, either. An older version of Wolverine's young charge Laura, AKA X-23 (played by Dafne Keen), crosses paths with the titular superheroes in the Void. "As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed," Keen told Entertainment Weekly about her return to the role.

