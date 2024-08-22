Deadpool and Wolverine concept art shows the Avengers crossover we could’ve had – including Jack Kirby's classic Captain America

Artist Andy Park took to Instagram to share early concept art for Deadpool and Wolverine – which features one of the coolest crossovers that never was.

"In this post I show you how I honored many comic book legends during preproduction on working on the Deadpool and Wolverine film before there was even a script," Park captioned the photo. "I pitched a fun idea where Deadpool would jump through multiverses and arrive at the MCU, Marvel Comics Universe! And each character would exist in the art style of a legendary comic book artist. Each who have inspired me greatly!"

In the concept art, Rob Liefeld's Deadpool is pictured alongside Walt Simonson's 1980s Thor, Jack Kirby's classic 1960s Captain America, Bob Layton's '80s Iron Man, Jim Lee's '90s Black Widow, Sal Buscema's '70s Hulk, and John Byrne's '80s Hawkeye.

The movie features cameos from several different iterations of Marvel heroes, each from a universe that is vastly different from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Earth-616. An Avengers cameo would've been cool (I mean we all thought that was actually Cap for a second, didn't we?), but we're pretty stoked on the direction the film took instead – which involves paying homage to earlier, pre-Disney and pre-MCU versions of classic Marvel characters.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters now. If you've already seen the threequel, dive into our breakdown of the Deadpool and Wolverine ending, plus our guides to Deadpool and Wolverine cameos, Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs, and all the Wolverine variants and Deadpool variants featured in the film.