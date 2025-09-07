Channing Tatum warns just how massive Avengers: Doomsday is: "I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be."

Earth's Mightiest Heroes might have their name on the poster for Avengers: Doomsday, but there will, of course, be a team of mutants also facing off against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), and among them will be the Ragin' Cajun, Gambit, once again played by Channing Tatum, who will finally be a member of the X-Men.

After making his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine as the poker player with incredible card-throwing skills, you'd think Tatum would be able to handle signing up for another superhero role. However, the star says that Doomsday is an almost indescribable project he's still trying to wrap his head around.

"When I say a huge movie, it’s like an understatement. I don’t have a word big enough," Tatum told Variety. "I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds."

The pressure is certainly on for the film that will see Downey returning to the MCU in all-new and nasty form as Victor von Doom, six years after he snapped Tony Stark to death in Avengers: Endgame. One recent name that has been causing some confusion among the ranks, however, has been Ryan Reynolds, who was rumored to be making an appearance as Deadpool, until reports got out that he might not be involved after all. When probed about whether his former co-star would be making an appearance, Tatum kept things simple. "I think he’s busy enough. He’s got like 15,000 jobs."

Nevertheless, Tatum praised Reynolds for giving him the gift of finally getting his iteration of Gambit on the screen. "If his kids ever needed a kidney, I’d give it. He takes care of his people, and I’ll always be there for him." We'll have to wait and see who else he'll be there for when Gambit and other heroes from different realities dare to take on the MCU's new big bad, when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. For now, check out every other Marvel project heading your way here.