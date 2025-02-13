Captain America: Brave New World ends a surprising 17-year Marvel streak with its no-nonsense opening
It's there in black and white
Captain America: Brave New World, as the title might suggest, isn't content with sticking to the tried-and-tested Marvel traditions.
Case in point: the fourth Captain America movie has become the first MCU entry to not use the iconic Marvel Studios page-flipping logo that has accompanied every project in the series since 2008's Iron Man.
Instead, audiences are treated to a no-nonsense black-and-white logo that really sets the tone for what's to come. Gone is the loud fanfare and, in its place, a back-to-basics approach that runs throughout the rest of the Julius Onah-directed movie's two-hour runtime.
While Marvel Studios features have previously done away with the music – including Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home – this is the first time it's gone without both the logo and the music. A Brave New World, indeed.
Starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, and Tim Blake Nelson, Captain America: Brave New World carries on from the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and sees Mackie's Sam Wilson grappling with an international incident. The Marvel Phase 5 movie is also set to introduce the alter-ego of Ford's Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross: Red Hulk.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ at least year's San Diego Comic-Con, Ford said of his character's CGI transformation, "It was based on what I had done and it's animated so it looked familiar." Ford added, "I think my wife thinks I look like that all the time, so it was not that big a deal."
Beyond Brave New World, Daredevil is Born Again on Disney Plus this March. Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four are also heading to cinemas, with the latter potentially hiding Reed Richards' stretching powers in its first trailer.
