After nightmare popcorn buckets and Facetiming with Megan Thee Stallion, Venom: The Last Dance's wild marketing recreates a viral TikTok trend for its release

Venom 3 is at it again with its wild movie marketing, but instead of releasing another set of troublesome merchandise (we’re looking at you Venom popcorn bucket) the threequel is taking social media campaigning to the next level by having the symbiote take part in a viral TikTok trend.

In the video, which has been posted on Venom 3’s various social media platforms including Twitter , shows a viral video of two paramedics carrying a stretcher when all of a sudden, the patient starts to roll out of it. But before they can hit the ground, the video cuts to Venom rolling on the ground before facing the camera and saying "Hola Bitches." Watch the full clip below.

This is part of a viral TikTok trend where users post the beginning of a video where disaster is about to strike, such as someone falling over, but before the primary video can play out, it cuts to the TikTok user finishing the action. The trend is primarily used by brands and companies to get audiences hooked, as, who isn't intrigued by videos such as that?

Venom’s TikTok video is just the latest in the movie’s string of chaotic marketing stunts. So far, we have also seen the symbiote on FaceTime to musician Megan Thee Stallion and the movie has released a bunch of worrisome merchandise including a popcorn bucket in the shape of Venom’s head, to a cup with the symbiote stretched over it, seemingly in pain. Poor Venom.

Officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, the third and final movie in Sony’s Venom franchise welcomes back Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock as he teams up with his alien buddy Venom once again to save both of their planets from outside threats, including new Marvel villain Knull and his minions. Alongside Hardy, the movie also stars Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen and Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan, as well as Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Plus, it has now been confirmed that The Lord of The Rings star Andy Serkis plays Knull.

Venom: The Last Dance is out in theaters now. But before you head to the movies, make sure to read our spoiler free Venom 3 review.