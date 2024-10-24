Venom 3’s villain Knull has finally unveiled its actor in The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis

The actor behind Venom 3 ’s mysterious villain Knull has been revealed, and it's none other than the director of the second Venom movie Andy Serkis.

When asked if it was strange to direct the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage , Venom 3 helmer Kelly Marcel let the news slip. "Oh my God, I love Andy [Serkis] so much. We all love Andy. We knew on Venom 2 that he was going to be this [Knull] character, should we be able to bring the character into this movie," said Marcel in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter . "He was the only person we asked, and of course, he was thrilled and excited."

It is no surprise that Serkis is behind the illusive Marvel villain as the star is best known for his voice acting and motion capture roles, from Gollum in The Lord of The Rings trilogy to Caeser in some of the Planet of the Apes movies. In an interview with GamesRadar+ , Marcel told us, "We all know it's Andy Serkis, who I think is the most brilliant voice actor there is. And Knull is mo-cap and CGI, which is what he's famous for and brilliant at."

Introduced in Venom Vol. 4 in 2018, Knull is a powerful elder god with the ability to manifest weapons and minions, including symbiotes. Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, marks Marvel comic book villain Knull’s on-screen debut. But this may not be the last time we see the villain, as Marcel has previously stated that The Last Dance is just the beginning for Knull . "Knull is just one of those characters that I don't think will be beaten very easily. So, I think he's certainly got a long storyline ahead of him," Marcel told us.

Venom 3 is the final movie in Sony ’s Venom franchise and sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock team up with his symbiote buddy Venom once again to take on threats from both of their worlds. Alongside Hardy and Serkis, the movie also stars Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen and Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan, as well as Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25. But before you head to the movies, make sure to read our spoiler free Venom 3 review . For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and the most exciting upcoming movies coming in 2024 and beyond.