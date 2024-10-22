Like a Dragon: Yakuza release schedule – when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is about to (tiger) drop onto Prime Video in the coming days but, as is so often the case in the streaming age, it's getting tougher and tougher to pinpoint the exact release schedules of your favorite shows.

To help get you ready for Kiryu's live-action Amazon debut, we've got the answers to all the questions you've been asking in the lead-up to the release of Like a Dragon: Yakuza. That includes the first episode's release date, a (slightly strange) release schedule, episode count, and speculation over the expected release times.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 1 is releasing on Prime Video on October 24 in the US and UK and October 25 in Japan.

While the release times aren't yet public, we would suspect that means the show's opening episodes (more than one will be made available, more on that below) will be streaming from midnight JST (Japan Standard Time).

If that's the case, Like a Dragon: Yakuza will premiere 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern. That's 4:00 PM BST in the UK.

For other regions, be sure to use the time zone converter. Then dive into more of the biggest ongoing releases with the Dragon Ball Daima release schedule and Dan Da Dan release schedule.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza release schedule – when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The first three episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be available this coming Thursday, with the final three episodes arriving next week.

As such, the full Like a Dragon: Yakuza is operating as a bit of a halfway house between Netflix's all-at-once streaming drops and Amazon's slightly more staggered and frontloaded releases.

The Like a Dragon: Yakuza release schedule looks like this:

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 1: October 24

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 2: October 24

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 3: October 24

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 4: October 31

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 5: October 31

Like a Dragon: Yakuza episode 6: October 31

How many episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza are there?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

There are only six episodes in Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The first season will, as per Amazon's press release, "follow the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity."

Ryoma Takeuchi will portray Kiryu, while Kento Kaku plays Nishikiyama, a character who will be familiar to those who have played 2005's Yakuza or its remake Yakuza Kiwami.

Where to watch and stream Like a Dragon: Yakuza

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. So, to access the episodes, you'll need an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Need something to do while you wait? Maybe stalk the streets of Kamurocho with our ranking of the best Yakuza games.