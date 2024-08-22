Live-action Naruto movie gets an exciting update as its first writer praises the "cool choice" of director: "This is definitely a movie that comes at it from a love of who Naruto is"

The initial writer of the live-action Naruto movie has given an exciting update on the project, as well as praising director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Tasha Huo tells Entertainment Weekly that her first script is "done" and that Cretton is now "doing his stuff" with Naruto's story.

The live-action movie, an adaptation of the classic shonen manga (which was later turned into a 220-episode anime), was first announced in February and sees Cretton take on the project alongside his Marvel work.

"I think that’s such a cool choice because he’s going to be able to capture how nuanced and special Naruto is without getting distracted by the big world that it is, which I think could easily be done by someone who’s not a fan or someone who’s coming in for a cash payday," Huo said. "This is definitely a movie that comes at it from a love of who Naruto is and that character and his relationships."

No release date for the Naruto movie has been announced. Cretton is currently working on the Wonder Man series for Marvel, while a Shang-Chi sequel is also on the way. Actor Simu Liu recently teased to ComicBook.com that it's "definitely happening" and it's "exciting" to be working on the follow-up to 2021's Legend of the Ten Rings.

