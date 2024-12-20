Mufasa post-credits scenes: does The Lion King prequel have a post-credits scene?

Mufasa has roared onto the big screen but, as always, there's probably one question you're Googling before you even sit down to watch The Lion King prequel: is there a post-credits scene?

Whether you want to plan ahead to get out of the cinema quickly to avoid the mad rush or are worried you might miss a setup or teaser for a future film, we've got you covered.

Below, we'll fill you in on exactly what happens during the Mufasa credits and we'll have your answer to if there is a post-credits scene. Then, once you're done, be sure to check out what's coming down the line with our guide to new Disney movies.

Is there a Mufasa post-credits scene?

No, there isn't a post-credits scene – but an instrumental song by Lebo M. from the Mufasa soundtrack plays over the end credits if you wish to stick around for that. The credits last around five or six minutes in total, so feel free to go once the Mufasa title card pops up after the final scene.

In case you arrived at the cinema late, it's worth noting that a tribute to original Mufasa actor James Earl Jones opens the movie, with director Barry Jenkins telling us: "When he passed in September, we were very deeply working to finish the film. I would go into work and it was impossible to work on this movie without thinking of him. You realize very quickly it's going to be impossible to watch this movie without thinking of him as well."

Other Disney films do have post-credits scenes, including the recent hit Moana 2, but Barry Jenkins and the creative team clearly didn't feel the need to put a button on the prequel here.

If anything, the Mufasa ending – which we won't ruin here – is as close as you're getting to a post-credits scene in terms of setting up a potential sequel.

