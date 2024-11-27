Moana 2 post-credits scenes explained: how many are there and does it set up a potential Moana 3?

Somehow it's been eight years since we first set sail with Moana, which remains one of the best Disney movies thanks to its emotion, charm, and heart. It's been a long wait but finally Moana 2 is hitting the big screen to the delight of Disney fans everywhere. And according to our own Moana 2 review, the duo of Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) is just as dynamic as ever.

Even though it's only just released you may already be wondering, does Moana 2 have a post-credits scene? Do you need to stay in your seat both during and after the credits for an extra treat? Well, luckily for you we have all the answers below. You're welcome!

Scroll down below for everything you need to know about the Moana 2 post-credits. Warning: spoilers lie ahead for Moana 2 so turn back now if you haven't seen the new movie yet...

Does Moana 2 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Moana 2 does have a post-credits scene.

The moment actually arrives as a mid-credit scene following the initial roll of stylized credits. There isn't a second scene afterwards meaning there is no need to stay in your seats for the rest of the credits after this tease.

We break down the scene below...

Moana 2 post-credits scene explained

Although the end of Moana 2 saw our heroic crew rescue the lost island of Motufetu, defeating the curse which had been put upon it by the villainous god Nalo, it looks like the battle isn't quite over yet.

The post-credits scene reunites us with the movie's secondary antagonist Mantagi (Awhimai Fraser) who is goddess of the underworld. Although she barely featured in the film itself, Mantagi did play a key role in capturing Maui and helping send Moana into the portal of the gods, which is where she faced Nalo's curse.

Here Mantagi is talking with Nalo (Tofiga Fepulea'i), who actually didn't appear in the movie at all, meaning this is the first glimpse we are getting of the character. He's pretty unhappy that "a human" managed to not only reach Motufetu, but broke his curse too.

Mantagi tells him she is unsure how Moana did it, but Nalo isn't having any of it quickly firing back against her. A frustrated Mantagi then tells him she has paid her dues to him and that she is "finished". However, as he chillingly replies: "No, we are just getting started."

It seems then we are setting Nalo up as a big bad for a future Moana installment as his villainous plans are only just beginning. And hey, there must be a reason it's only in the post-credits scene they are showing his face.

A threequel, Moana 3, hasn't yet been announced but it seems like this is where the franchise is now heading. Of course, Moana 2 did start out life originally as a Disney Plus series before being redeveloped as a movie, so maybe we could still expect a TV show one day to continue this story. Only time will tell but it appears they are setting up something...

The post-credits scene doesn't end there though as Mantagi and Nalo's conversation is interrupted by a familiar face. Jermaine Clement's villainous coconut crab Tamatoa, a fan-favorite from the first film thanks to his song 'Shiny', enters the picture.

He suddenly lightens the mode, making a joke about evil laughs and offering his therapeutic services to Nalo. Tamatoa then asks whether Nalo wants to hear a song, which we very much do in the audience. And so he starts singing a little ditty called "funky crab legs" with the not-so-imaginative lyrics: "Funky crab legs, funky crab legs." It might need some work Tamatoa!

Moana 2 is out in US theaters now before arriving on UK shores on November 29.

