Mufasa director Barry Jenkins explains why The Lion King prequel begins with a James Earl Jones tribute: "It was impossible to work on this movie without thinking of him"

Mufasa director Barry Jenkins has explained why The Lion King prequel kicks off with an emotional tribute to James Earl Jones.

Where, typically, messages of condolence and celebration are left for the end credits, Jenkins instead opted for Mufasa to begin with an 'In Remembrance' message accompanied by Jones' voice reading a line from The Lion King.

"When he passed in September, we were very deeply working to finish the film. I would go into work and it was impossible to work on this movie without thinking of him. You realize very quickly it's going to be impossible to watch this movie without thinking of him as well," Jenkins tells GamesRadar+ of the tribute to original Mufasa actor Jones, who passed away in September aged 93.

"It seemed the best thing to do, the thoughtful thing to do, was to acknowledge that feeling at the very beginning of the movie," Jenkins says. "As the director of the film, I am the steward of the story. I just began to hear his voice in my head… I wanted to translate that into a moviegoing experience."

But it wasn't just Barry Jenkins who was keen to pay tribute. Aaron Pierre, who plays Mufasa in The Lion King prequel, spoke openly about stepping into the paws of the role made famous by Jones in Disney's 1994 classic and wanting to do right by his performance.

"I wanted to honor and serve the great James Earl Jones in my portrayal," Pierre says. "Here's hoping that he would feel honored, that I honored his name, and honored the character that he originated."

Pierre adds, "Disney actually did try to organize a meeting between James Earl Jones and myself but, sadly, that didn't come to fruition. I've said many times before, he's a hero of mine. He's one of my greatest inspirations. I'm certainly a student of his artistry, of his craft, and he truly is the top of the mountain. It doesn't get any better than the great James Earl Jones."

Mufasa: The Lion King, starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, and Mads Mikkelsen, is set to hit cinemas on December 20. Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner also reprise their roles from the 2019 live-action remake.

For more, check out our guide to new Disney movies and movie release dates.