After a "large percentage of people" questioned Barry Jenkins' decision to helm Mufasa: The Lion King, the director responds: "I think there is something to taking on new challenges"

You only had to sneak a quick glimpse at social media upon Mufasa's announcement in 2020 to see the surprising backlash to Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins' decision to hop on over to Disney to helm The Lion King prequel. The reactions spanned the usual spectrum of online discourse, from mild disappointment to outspoken critics attempting to police Jenkins' career choices.

During press for Mufasa: The Lion King, we put it to Jenkins that a "small percentage" of fans were unhappy with Jenkins choosing the big-budget live-animation affair over something more in line with his previous works. The director replied: "You're being very kind. I don't think it was a small percentage. I think it was a large percentage of people."

Jenkins, though, remains steadfast in his belief that he never wants to sit still in the industry – even if it takes him out of his comfort zone.

"I do think there is something to remaining nimble, taking on new challenges," Jenkins, who also created miniseries The Underground Railroad in 2021, tells GamesRadar+. "I never thought I would make a film with these tools, but the script demanded these tools. That was the only reason why we made it with this camera setup, this virtual production. And, yet, something really wonderful came out of it."

Jenkins continues, "For the last eight years, I've been pretty much working in the same mode. I've gotten into a rhythm that was very comfortable. The work is still challenging, but it's very comfortable. This is not comfortable; it required me to expand my vocabulary, to learn new skills. I think that's very instrumental in keeping a fresh mind and learning new tactics and new tricks."

Now, we're about to see the fruits of those labors. Jenkins directs Mufasa: The Lion King, an original prequel to the 2019 live-action remake that charts the origins of Mufasa's rise from lion cub to Lion King.

Bolstered by new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, and Mads Mikkelsen. Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner also reprise their roles from the first film.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits cinemas on December 20.

