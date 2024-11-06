Squid Game season 3 "naturally" feels like the finale of the Netflix show: "We don’t need any further stories from here"

Squid Game season 2 may not even be out yet, but the creator has been teasing the conclusion to Netflix's hit show. The streamer has confirmed that season 3 will be the final outing of the ultra-violent drama, but Hwang Dong-hyuk promises that the conclusion will feel natural.

The creator, writer, and director opened up about bringing the streamer's most-watched show ever to an end at a Netflix event over the weekend. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he is "nearly done with the editing portion of season 3", which will be released in 2025.

"When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of season three, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale," he told the publication. "I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here."

First up though is Squid Game season 2, which sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) head back into the arena to try and bring down the games from within. The first full-length trailer teased his return as he must try and beat more brutal games in order to survive.

Hwang also told The Hollywood Reporter that this story will be the focus for seasons 2 and 3. Speaking about returning for a second season, he said: "I thought it would be the story of Gi-hun turning away from where he was at the end of season 1 and going back into the games in order to put a stop to the game." He added that "throughout seasons two and three, it’s going to be about that very journey by Gi-hun that you’re going to be following, both physically and emotionally."

