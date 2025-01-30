Squid Game season 3 first look reveals Gi-hun's fate, the return of the Front Man, and confirms release date

Squid Game season 3 has a first look and a confirmed release date – and it seems that Gi-hun is heading back into those sadistic games once again.

At the streamer's Next on Netflix event, attended by GamesRadar+, we were treated to a sneak peek at the upcoming season, with brand new pictures unveiled.

They show Hyun-ju (Player 120) opening a coffin while her allies look on – presumably, someone they lost in the rebellion is inside – Gi-hun handcuffed to a bunk bed and looking up at a shadowy figure, guard No-eul with her mask off, the Front Man in the VIP room, and then the Front Man in his office without his mask. Check them out below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

We were also treated to a clip at the event shown behind closed doors, which teased a new, twisted game. In the footage, contestants are shown turning the dial on a prize machine that contains red and blue balls. Intriguingly – and potentially upsettingly – some of the show's core allies receive opposing colors. While Jun-hee (Player 222) draws a red ball, Myung-gi (Player 333) draws blue. Mother and son Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) and Park Yong-sik (Player 007) also draw opposite colours, while Dae-ho (Player 388) draws blue, as does Hyun-ju.

Then, Player 456 enters the room, and the others fall silent. Gi-hun draws his own ball – red. Whispering starts up as the clip ends. This confirms Gi-hun has indeed been returned to the games after his failed rebellion in the season 2 finale.

Luckily, we won't have to wait long for more as Netflix has also confirmed the release date for Squid Game season 3 is June 27, which was accidentally leaked soon after season 2 was released.

A poster has also been unveiled tying into that Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene, with the shadows of the dolls Young-hee and Chul-su looming over a coffin, guard, and dead player. Creepy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Squid Game season 2 has been a huge success for Netflix, breaking a record set by Wednesday and quickly becoming the streamer's second most popular non-English language show ever (behind only its predecessor).

While you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.