The Squid Game season 3 release date might have been accidentally leaked – by Netflix

Netflix might have just revealed the Squid Game season 3 release date early – and the hit show could be returning in just a few months.

According to Forbes, Netflix Korea shared a video that temporarily included a release date of June 27, 2025. That would be just six months after Squid Game season 2, which released on December 26.

That's a very fast turnaround, especially considering the massive gap between season 1 and season 2. But, season 3 is acting as more of a part 2 than a whole new season, especially considering that dramatic cliffhanger.

"My first reaction was, 'how could you end the season at that point?' I think the audience would be dying to know what's going to happen next and some may be very angry, actually. Some may even curse that it's ending on such a cliffhanger," Gi-hun actor Lee Jung-jae said of the ending. "But I realized that a lot of people nowadays actually love bold cliffhangers."

Squid Game season 2 has already beaten Wednesday to have Netflix's biggest-ever premiere week, and it's already broken into the streamer's most popular shows ever, too. Time will tell if season 3 can reach the same heights, but, considering the first season is Netflix's biggest-ever show, we're sure it can.

If you can't wait for more, though, the Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene includes a terrifying tease for a new game still to come.

Squid Game season 3 doesn't officially have a release date just yet.