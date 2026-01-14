Bill Skarsgård says he was "hesitant" in reprising the role of Pennywise in Welcome to Derry because he didn't "want to milk" the IT movies' success

Bill Skarsgård originally wasn't sure about returning as Pennywise

Bill Skarsgård has shared he originally wasn't completely sold on returning as his horror icon Pennywise in the HBO prequel show It: Welcome to Derry.

Speaking to ScreenRant, the actor admitted that he was "more hesitant about it going into it than going out of it," though he eventually had "a lot of fun" making the show.

Welcome to Derry showed us a whole new side to Pennywise, finally revealing the truth behind his origins as Bob Grey, as well as bringing in the twist that Pennywise can see the future – and might be targeting the parents of the Losers' Club kids that will grow up to kill him.

