New It: Welcome to Derry behind the scenes clip shows Pennywise star Bill Skarsgård filming that spine-chilling cliffhanger in a creepy (but very clever) way

It: Welcome to Derry episode 7 ended in an absolutely horrifying way, and a new behind-the-scenes video has revealed just how Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård filmed the moment. Warning, spoilers for the episode follow!

After the awful tragedy of the Black Spot fire, Pennywise calls Will Hanlon on the phone to taunt him over the death of his friend Rich. The phone call starts out with the voice of Ronnie, however, and slowly turns more sinister until Pennywise and Will are shouting at each other – and then Pennywise appears in the kitchen behind Will, ominously perched on the fridge. Pennywise jumps towards Will and traps him in the Deadlights, and the episode ends there.

The new video shared to social media, which you can see below, shows Ronnie actor Amanda Christine and Skarsgård reading their lines together, blending their voices to create that spooky sound effect. Skarsgård is in full Pennywise makeup, including the creepy, almost full-body red stain of blood he acquired from briefly hibernating until the army woke him up by destroying one of the pillars holding him captive in Derry. See it below.

The worst kind of spam call. #ITWelcomeToDerry pic.twitter.com/sc8Q64dAHGDecember 10, 2025

Episode 7 set the stage for a terrifying finale. The trailer for the final episode shows Pennywise set loose, a strange mist enveloping Derry, and a confrontation between the killer clown and the kids. It looks like one epic send-off for the show, which is planned to return for two more seasons.

