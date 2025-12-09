It: Welcome to Derry finale trailer teases an epic last stand against Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise

There's just one episode left of It: Welcome to Derry – and following last week's cliffhanger ending, we can hardly wait to see what the horror spin-off has in store.

To ramp up our excitement, HBO has released a teaser for the upcoming finale, and it promises one hell of a showdown between Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise and the youngsters, as adults Hanlon, Hallorann, Charlotte, and Rose are officially drawn into the supernatural fight. Watch it above.

It opens with Hallorann struggling to wrestle the undead voices in his head, while Marge, Ronnie, and Lilly discover that Will is missing. He's not the only one, either; judging by the hundreds of new posters that have mysteriously gone up around town, it looks as if the eponymous evil entity has taken the entire school. We dread to imagine what he's got planned for Patty and co down in the sewers.

"When I close my eyes and I dream of you," a blood-drenched Pennywise sings in a scene later on. "I see your pretty faces and I taste them, too. My oh my, how I wish to cry, every time we say goodbye!" Consider our gooses bumped.

In the montage that follows, we can glimpse Charlotte losing her temper with Hanlon, Shaw leading the hunt for It, and our heroes taking a stand against the titular monster on the icy outskirts of Derry. "So long, losers!" Pennywise shouts at the climax. We just hope that's not a sign that some of 'em aren't making it out alive...

It: Welcome to Derry is streaming now on HBO Max. New episodes air on HBO every in the US, before broadcasting on Mondays on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK.