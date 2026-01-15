The Dreadful trailer sends Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner back to medieval times for a folk horror thriller
A new trailer for fantasy horror movie The Dreadful is reuniting two Game of Thrones stars for a very different medieval story
Actors Kit Harington and Sophie Turner rose to prominence playing half-siblings Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Now, a new trailer for The Dreadful is taking them back to the medieval era for a new fantasy folk horror movie.
The Dreadful focuses on Turner's Anne as she struggles to survive while waiting for her husband to return from war. However, it seems he's never coming home, with his apparent death sparking a series of events that pits Anne and her mother-in-law Morwen against a strange, cursed knight in armor.
Here's the trailer:
"Experience an unnerving Gothic tale of horror reuniting Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington and featuring the Academy Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden," reads Lionsgate's official description of The Dreadful. "Set in medieval England, Anne and her domineering mother-in-law Morwen struggle to survive on the outskirts of society. But when a man from Anne’s past returns from war, a curse begins to take shape through a mysterious knight and threatens to destroy them all."
The Dreadful may share some medieval vibes with Game of Thrones, but rather than taking place in a fantasy world like Westeros, it's set in a more grounded version of historical England. It seems to share a bit of fairy tale DNA with the highly underrated The Green Knight, which also depicted a fantasy-fueled version of England with a magical twist.
The Dreadful hits theaters and digital on February 20. While we wait, check out our picks for the best horror movies of all time.
