Mystery horror movie dropping creepy found footage clips online has finally been revealed – and it's not Creep 3

The mystery horror movie that's been dropping creepy found footage clips online has finally been revealed – and it's not Creep 3, as fans originally believed.

Turns out, it's actually Who's Watching, a new indie flick that's set to premiere at Beyond Fest and Brooklyn Horror Film Festival in October. Bloody Disgusting confirmed the title by sharing the film's first official poster, which introduces its antagonist: spectacle-wearing serial killer Caleb.

"Who's Watching is a story I first conceived way back in 2010, as I had yet to see a movie approach the stalker trope from this particular angle," director Tim Kasher told the publication. "After passing the script around to little interest, I set it aside before returning to it around 2018, realizing that STILL no one had told this story in such a fashion. A few bumpy years followed (as well as a pandemic) but we eventually got it shot in late summer of 2023, in and around Omaha, Nebraska where I was born and raised."

Who's Watching follows heavy metal musician Caleb (Zachary Ray Sherman) as he becomes obsessed with his new coworker. At first, he tricks her into spending time with her under the pretenses that he's making a documentary, but as he becomes more and more attached and she starts to doubt his true intentions, Caleb starts going to dark and dangerous lengths to be close to his colleague.

Genre films have been getting inventive with their marketing as of late, with the likes of Longlegs, Presence, and Terrifier switching it up. Ahead of the former's release, NEON launched a website that detailed all of the titular villain's kills, most of which happened prior to the events of the movie. Elsewhere, Art the Clown fans could call the maniacal murderer via a number shared on Twitter.

