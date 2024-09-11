A creepy, unnamed horror movie trailer has just found(footaged) its way online – and genre fans are convinced they know what it's teasing

Mark Duplass, co-writer and star of the hit Netflix horror movies Creep and Creep 2, first revealed back in 2020 that a third installment was in the works. Since then, though, we've not heard really heard or seen anything regarding the next chapter. Until now, that is...

Well, maybe, anyway. On September 10, Bloody Disgusting took to Twitter to share "a creepy teaser clip for an upcoming horror movie" that was delivered to them via "a flash drive". In the fuzzy footage, a woman in a red dress can be seen leaving an office or school building and wandering to her car out front. Heavy breathing, which is presumably coming from the person recording, can be heard in the background – and it sounds like they're wearing some sort of mask, too.

In both darkly funny Creep movies, which were co-written and directed by Patrick Brice, Duplass's serial killer character often dons a wolf mask, prompting genre fans to assume the scene could be from the eagerly awaited follow-up. Check it out below...

This creepy teaser clip for an upcoming horror movie was sent to the Bloody Disgusting offices on a flash drive today. Anyone have any idea... ? pic.twitter.com/B3Z5cuYF3GSeptember 10, 2024

"It's either Creep 3 or Girl Leaves Work And Goes To Twenty Four Hour Fitness Before Hitting Whole Foods and Then Home 2," joked one follower, as another said: "Either Creep 3 or Sinister 3. Either way I'm excited."

"It's giving me Peachfuzz vibes!!" tweeted another, namedropping Josef's deadly alter-ego, while others were a little less convinced, with one writing: "I feel like it's something VHS related.

"I doubt they made Creep 3 AND The Creep Tapes, but it also wouldn't surprise me," they added, referencing Creep's previously announced spin-off series.

Released in 2014, Creep follows aspiring videographer Aaron (Brice), who agrees to film a stranger's life after seeing their unusual request in an online ad. Josef, the client, tells Aaron that he's looking to make a video for his unborn child, but as the day goes on, Josef's sinister intentions come to light.

In the sequel, which was released in 2017, Josef goes by 'Aaron', as he lures a YouTuber named Sara (Desiree Akhavan) out to his remote cabin in the woods. Changing tactic, "Aaron" tells Sara almost immediately that he's a serial killer and that he'll keep her alive for 24 hours if she makes a documentary on his life. Over the short time period, though, "Aaron" and Sara, who assumes he's just messing with her, strike up an awkward romance.

"We had to almost kill ourselves to make [Creep 2] as good as it was. I appreciate how many people liked it but I do feel like it wasn't as good as it could have been, if I'm being perfectly honest," Duplass candidly told Indiewire. “If we’re going to make a third one, it’d better be super inspired. We are trying and we are putting effort into it, but we are not good enough yet to make it worthwhile, so we are struggling. That’s really it.”

Creep and Creep 2 are streaming now. For more, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies for some viewing inspiration.