Terrifier 3's marketing budget gets stretched by a new tactic: Art the Clown randomly sends fans a hilariously low amount of money

Terrifier 3 has entered the 2024 horror movie marketing race, but the upcoming threequel seems to have taken a more unusual route to scare its fans.

In a bid to promote the movie, Terrifier 3 has set up a hotline where fans can call the movie's villain Art the Clown, thanks to a special number posted by Bloody Disgusting on Twitter. "Art is ready to take your calls… he's dying to hear from you," reads the post, accompanied by a comical video of Art smiling creepily at the camera. See the post below.

Art is ready to take your calls… he’s dying to hear from you. Call 772-837-7439 now! #Terrifier3 pic.twitter.com/KndcD225PDSeptember 4, 2024

Art doesn't speak on the call, though; he just uses a clown horn. (In both movies, and we are guessing in the third one too, Art has never uttered a single word, but rather makes gestures and pulls chilling facial expressions).

Believe it or not, that isn't the strangest part about the hotline, either. Those who have called have later found that Art has sent them a ridiculous amount of money (one cent) on Venmo, a mobile payment app that allows users to send and receive money via their phone numbers. Discussing Film posted a screenshot of a transaction on Twitter. "Art the Clown Venmoed me?? Is it because I called him??" said the fan.

Horror movie marketing has certainly picked up in recent years. Just this year, The Strangers: Chapter One had actors appear on Ring Doorbell cameras and show up in random places in the US to promote the movie. Terrifier's approach sure is interesting though, but we can't help but feel like it is a spoof on Ghostface's hotline last year in honor of Scream 6. After all, trolling another killer does seem like Art's style.

Directed by franchise creator Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 sees Art ditch his usual Halloween kill fest for the festive season as he suits as Santa Claus and causes Christmas carnage in Miles County. The movie stars David Howard Thornton as Art, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.