Get Out director Jordan Peele won't tease anything about his top-secret horror movie, but promises the silence will be worth it: "Trust me, it will pay off"

Jordan Peele is doubling down on his plans to keep almost everything about his next horror movie a secret. The Get Out director recently confirmed that it will release in 2026, but during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, he was pressed for more details.

"Your next movie is listed as one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2026 — no one even knows what the premise is, no one knows who the cast is, no one even knows if it’s been shot already," the host asked him, before Peele replied: "Yes! Let the mystery swirl. You’re not getting anything out of me tonight, Jimmy!"

Per Deadline , Peele continued: "What could it be? Where could it be? Who could it be? We know when. I’m gonna keep everybody in a painful suspense. Trust me, it’ll pay off."

Peele is widely considered one of the best horror filmmakers working today, with his breakout thriller Get Out a huge hit with audiences and critics alike. He’s also released two other horror movies, Us and Nope, both of which have been critically acclaimed. Needless to say then, there's a whole lot of anticipation then about where he’ll go next in the genre.

The upcoming movie was due to be released on December 25 this year, but was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. It’s now due out on October 23, 2026. For more scares, check our guide to all of the upcoming horror movies to get on your radar as well as our round-up of the best horror movies of all time.