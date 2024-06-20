One of the best recent horror movies with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is climbing the charts – as its director sets release for next film

One of the best recent horror movies is proving very popular on Netflix – and its director has revealed he has a new project in the works.

Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele, is currently sitting at fourth place on the Netflix movies global top 10. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington, a Black man who travels with his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) to meet her white family (Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, and Caleb Landry Jones). However, all is not as it seems, and Chris finds himself trapped in a sinister conspiracy. Peele also scripted and co-produced the film.

Get Out was Peele's directorial debut, and he has since followed up the movie with 2019's Us, which stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, and 2022's Nope, which stars Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

Peele's fourth movie will arrive on October 23, 2026, as the director shared on Twitter. So far, no further details have been revealed, so it's a mystery what the film will be about or who might be starring.

Originally, the film was set for release this Christmas Day, but the simultaneous SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and WGA writers' strike caused industry-wide delays.

"I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right," Peele said on Conan O'Brien's podcast back in January (H/T Variety).

While you wait for Peele's fourth movie, check out our guide to all of this year's upcoming major movie release dates to fill out your watchlist.