Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just keeps getting better as iconic rock bands rumored to appear on the soundtrack

Tim Burton’s upcoming sequel Beetlejuice 2 is the gift that just keeps on giving, as it has now been rumored that some seriously iconic rock bands will appear on the soundtrack.

Curated by Burton’s long-time collaborator and legendary composer Danny Elfman, the Beetlejuice 2 soundtrack may include songs from legendary rock bands such as My Chemical Romance and Blink 182, as reported by Classic FM . The artists are listed on the film’s IMDb page, crediting Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, as well as My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro, and Frank Iero, as recording musicians for the movie’s soundtrack.

If confirmed, it is unclear at this point whether these will be songs already released or new music altogether, which will be interesting seen as though My Chemical Romance has been broken up for some time now. Aside from both band’s input, Elfman has written the score to Beetlejuice 2, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

We got our first taste, or rather listen, to the movie’s sound in the full trailer which included soloist Alfie Davies and the Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir’s spooky rendition of Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Harry Belafonte. The original Beetlejuice movie, also composed by Elfman, contains very memorable theme tunes and songs such as Day O which plays when the Deetz family and their guests are possessed and dance around the table at a dinner party.

Elfman has worked on all but three of Burton’s blockbusters such as Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attacks! , and Corpse Bride , and is best known for his works on The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons, and Sam Raimi’s 00’s Spider-Man movies.

With the bulk of the original cast returning such as the Ghost with the Most Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, Beetlejuice 2 revisits the Deetz family where Lydia’s teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) summons the ghoul just as her mother did almost 40 years earlier. New cast members include Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe, Mulholland Drive’s Justin Theroux, and The Matrix’s Monica Bellucci.

Beetlejuice 2 hits theaters on September 6, 2024. For more, check out all upcoming horror movies on the way, or keep up to date with our list of 2024 movie release dates.