New Beetlejuice 2 trailer is a a wacky, macabre joyride with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder

A new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer is here, and it's packed with all the macabre, wacky shenanigans you could wish for with the return of Michael Keaton's ghost.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz summons Beetlejuice for an unlikely team-up in order to save her daughter, Astrid, who is played by Jenna Ortega.

What follows is a spooktacular adventure through a dark, stylish Afterlife. There's a musical number, a crawling severed hand (hello, Wednesday Addams), and even a crowd of people being sucked into their smartphones (in what looks to be a homage to the masks in the original movie). In short, it looks like one chaotic joyride.

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River," reads the movie's official synopsis. "Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Tim Burton returns to direct, with a script from Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The massive cast includes Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Catherine O'Hara, and Danny DeVito.

You can check out a new poster for the movie below, too, which shares a lot in common with the original DVD cover.

The original Beetlejuice movie released back in '88, so the sequel has been a long time coming. In fact, Ryder revealed recently that she'd been meeting with Burton in secret to get the follow-up made. "There were a lot of times my agents didn’t know that I was meeting up with him," she shared.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is arriving in plenty of time for Halloween, hitting theaters this September 6. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all of the year's upcoming major movie release dates in the meantime.