Netflix shares first look at the "twisted" Wednesday season 2, as it's confirmed for 2025

Wednesday: Season 2 | First Look at Behind the Scenes | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first look for Wednesday season 2 is here, as well as some news about its release window.

In the brief behind-the-scenes clip, which can be viewed above, Jenna Ortega is back as everyone's favorite queen of woe, with the rest of the Addams Family in tow. Not much is teased aside from some familiar sets from the first season as well as Tim Burton directing new episodes. "This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, says.

In the montage that follows we see Morticia heading into Nevermore Academy, Wednesday making some kind of speech, and a gathering in the dark. At the end of the teaser it's confirmed that the new season will release in 2025. We can't wait.

Newcomers to the cast include Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. New guest stars include Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, Christopher Lloyd, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

The series debuted in November of 2022 and quickly became the second most-watched English-language series on Netflix. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive produced by Tim Burton, it focuses on 16-year-old Wednesday Addams and her treacherous adventures at Nevermore Academy.

The show received two Golden Globe nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega. Wednesday was renewed for a second season back in January 2023.

