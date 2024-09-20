The Sandman: Season 2 | Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Sandman season 2 has got a new look, and it's a behind the scenes sneak peek at what's to come.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, we get a look behind the curtain, as well as the confirmation that the new episodes will arrive in 2025.

The key takeaway from the video is a tease for all The Endless siblings together in a family dinner scene, including the newly added Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal (AKA Destruction). Of course, Tom Sturridge is back as Dream, AKA the titular Sandman, with Kirby as Death, Donna Preston as Despair, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

There's also a tease for a banquet, which features multiple deities and more – including Thor, Loki, and Odin.

The Sandman, based on the DC graphic novels, premiered on Netflix back in July 2022 and was watched for an impressive 69.5 million hours in its first week – but not before doubling that record in its second to 127.5m. The streaming giant renewed the series for a second season in November 2022. Production began in June 2023 before being forced to halt due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The returning cast also includes Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, Stephen Fry as Gilbert/Fiddler's Green, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, and Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker.

The Sandman season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.