One line in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 lays the groundwork for a future, major disaster

House of the Dragon season 2 hasn't been short on tragedy, with Blood and Cheese and Rook's Rest already breaking hearts.

Episode 6 of the second season, though, is setting up yet another disaster. Below, we've broken down what the episode is teasing and how the event plays out in the book. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers below for George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. Turn back now if you don't want to know what might happen next in the show!

If you're still reading, then you're ready to dive into the matter of the Gay Abandon, and the catastrophe that's going to follow on its heels…

What is the Gay Abandon and why does it matter?

Rhaena has been sent to the Vale with Rhaenyra's three youngest sons, Joffrey, Aegon (yes, another one), and Viserys.

They're under the care of Lady Jeyne Arryn, who informs Rhaena that the Gay Abandon ship will transport Aegon and Viserys to Pentos, where the young princes will be fostered.

Now, book readers will know why the name the Gay Abandon spells doom: it's all leading to the disastrous Battle of the Gullet.

What happens in the Battle of the Gullet? *Spoilers*

In Martin's source material, the Greens reach out to the Triarchy, that old foe from season 1, and win them over to their side. In episode 6, Aemond makes the first move for just this outcome.

The Gay Abandon soon encounters the Triarchy's ships in the Gullet, an area House Velaryon has been blockading. The Triarchy take the princes' ship captive, but young Aegon is able to escape with the help of his dragon Stormcloud (who we see in episode 6, though he's teeny tiny). Viserys, though, only has a dragon egg and so is helpless to escape. He's taken captive.

Stormcloud is injured in the flight from the Gay Abandon and succumbs to his wounds after reaching Dragonstone. After the Blacks learn what happened, battle breaks out. Jacaerys arrives on Vermax, and he's joined by the dragonseeds Ulf the White, Addam of Hull, Hugh Hammer, and Nettles (who hasn't yet been introduced in the show).

The ships begin to sail away when they see how many dragons they're up against, but Vermax flies too low and hits the sea, sinking to his death. Jace jumps from his dragon's back and survives the fall, but, tragically, Rhaenyra's eldest son is struck dead by arrows.

The battle rages on, with Driftmark attacked by the fleet. Spicetown is also sacked and never recovers.

It's a devastating blow to the Blacks that leaves Rhaenyra's heir Jace dead, his dragon Vermax also gone, and Rhaenyra's youngest son Viserys taken hostage and thought to be dead.

With the Gay Abandon ready to set sail on the show, it's only a matter of time until we see this catastrophic battle brought to the screen.

