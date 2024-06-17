House of the Dragon season 2 team explain why that new arrival isn't a major player just yet

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 reintroduced a major family to Westeros – but don't expect to see this new character again in the short term. Before we go any further, a warning that the following will contain spoilers for the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Now, if you're still reading, then you'll know that the season 2 premiere brought back House Stark. Jace Velaryon was sent by Rhaenyra back in the season 1 finale to meet with the Starks and gain their support, and in season 2, we finally catch up with the young prince at the Wall, meeting with Cregan Stark.

But, by the sounds of things, we won't be seeing much of Tom Taylor's Cregan Stark again. "We'll see how that plays," Condal told Entertainment Weekly, when asked about Cregan showing up in the recently confirmed House of the Dragon season 3. "Anybody that reads the books knows that he does play a role in the larger Dance of the Dragons. I would love to have Tom back. We really enjoyed working with him, but I think we need to play the story out a bit and see where it takes us."

Taylor himself confirmed that he's playing a small role in the series for now. "I was just itching to do more, as well," he said. "I was in the costume. I was like, 'I just want to keep acting.' But, yeah, it's just a little tease for now."

House of the Dragon continues weekly on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. For more on the show, check out our pieces on: