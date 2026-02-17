Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin says that surprise death in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 is one of the most "significant" events in Westeros history
We can see why
An old George R. R. Martin interview has surfaced where the Game of Thrones author shares what "minor event" he thinks changed the course of Westeros history... and it comes from none other than A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5.
Warning: Major spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 and The Tales of Dunk and Egg below!
"In The Hedge Knight, the first Dunk and Egg story, the death of Baelor 'Breakspear'... who was the heir, next in line to the throne," Martin said in a fan Q&A for publisher Penguin Random House back in 2022. "And I think would've been a very strong and very competent King... who dies to defend the honor of an insignificant Hedge Knight. How is Westeros history different if Baelor does not die?"
In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5, Baelor Targaryen, next in line to be King and maybe the only other Targaryen besides Egg who isn't completely devoid of humanity, fights in the Trial of Seven on behalf of Dunk... because he did the right thing when it came to defending Tanselle, an innocent civilian, from Aerion's torment. After Dunk wins the Trial by the skin of his teeth, it looks as though Baelor is one of the knights who made it out alive. Unfortunately, part of his skull was bashed in, and he fell to the ground dead the moment his helmet was removed.
In the books, Baelor's son Valarr is next in line after his father dies. However, Valarr ends up ultimately succumbing to the plague known as the Great Spring Sickness, and Baelor's brother Aerys I ends up becoming King. Because of Baelor's pure heart and sound mind, he would've been a just and fair King. Egg ends up becoming the fifteenth Targaryen to sit on the throne, but, just as that random fortune teller predicted earlier in the show... his reign turns into that of a reign of terror.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airs weekly on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or read our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City.
