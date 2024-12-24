James Gunn has reiterated his plan to keep his DCU series to releasing one episode a week – instead of the all-at-once or staggered models used by other studios and streamers.

In response to a fan asking why DC animated series Creature Commandos wasn't released all at once, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director Gunn replied on Twitter, "Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week.

Gunn continued, "[Creature Commandos] has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once who knows what would have happened. I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once they can wait until the end of the season."

Creature Commandos debuted on Max earlier this December and features a motley crew of monsters and, yes, creatures assembled by Amanda Waller. Led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the team features the likes of the Bride (Indira Varma), Doctor Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour).

The animated series also kicks off DCU Chapter One, the first step in DC Studios' rebooted cinematic universe. That also includes Superman on July 11, 2025 – with the new Superman trailer blowing fans away earlier this month (and also sneaking in a hidden DC character for good measure).

Presumably, Gunn's declaration also means previously-announced shows – such as Lanterns and a Booster Gold series – will also take things one episode at a time.

Speaking on Lanterns, John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre told GamesRadar+ that he's immensely looking forward to working with a team at the peak of their powers.

"We are very early days in the process of Lanterns and that DC/HBO collaboration. But what I can tell you is that everyone involved is absolutely elite in their respective fields." Pierre said.

"Everyone is deeply passionate and wants this to be the very best version of itself, not only for ourselves as a family who are telling the story but for the people. This is such a beloved character and there's such a beautiful energy surrounding the project and we, of course, want to deliver – and beyond. We're really looking forward to getting into work. I'm in prep at the moment and really looking forward to getting to it."

Creature Commandos is now streaming on Max. For more, check out the Creature Commandos release schedule and our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.