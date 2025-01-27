DC newcomer says the upcoming Green Lantern HBO series is the "best sci-fi script" they've ever read

Despite admitting she's gagged by an NDA, one actor involved in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series has given a promising update on production – and dished out high praise for the HBO show's scripts.

Speaking to Collider, Poorna Jagannathan – who plays Zoe in Lanterns – has revealed that "camera testing" is due to start this week.

But it's the script, not the start date, that should set tongues wagging.

"This is the first script that I’ve read that I understand why there’s an NDA,” Jagannathan said. "Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read."

Jagannathan continued, "This script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me. I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world. So it’s the best sci-fi script I’ve ever read.”

Lanterns stars Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. As per the synopsis, the True Detective-style mystery follows "two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Jagannathan will portray Zoe, who was described at the time of her casting in a Variety report as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her.” The cast also features Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Ulrich Thomsen.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Pierre teased the "elite" talent that was coming together to work on the DCU Chapter One series (which is penned by Tom King, Damon Lindelof, and Chris Mundy).

"Everyone is deeply passionate and wants this to be the very best version of itself, not only for ourselves as a family who are telling the story but for the people," Pierre said back in December.

"This is such a beloved character and there's such a beautiful energy surrounding the project and we, of course, want to deliver – and beyond. We're really looking forward to getting into work. I'm in prep at the moment and really looking forward to getting to it."

For more from the DCU, check out our guides on upcoming DC movies and how to watch the DC movies in order.