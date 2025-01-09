Creature Commandos finale post-credits scene explained: does James Gunn's DC series have a post-credits scene?

Creature Commandos episode 7 has arrived, bringing to an end season 1 of the very first show in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly established DCU. The animated series, which is canon, introduced Rick Flag Sr., father of the Suicide Squad member who was killed by Peacemaker, as well as a plethora of other DC characters (including one caped crusader).

Gunn isn’t a big fan of elaborate post-credits scenes, recently commenting, "If something’s there just to set up something else, fuck it". Despite Gunn's feelings on the matter, it wouldn't be a superhero show without a post-credits scene (unless, of course, you're Agatha All Along). Scroll on to find out whether or not you should stick around after the credits.

There are spoilers for Creature Commandos below, so make sure you’ve seen the show in its entirety before moving ahead.

Does Creature Commandos finale have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: DC)

Yes, but it’s not your average 'set up the next movie or show' type of post-credits scene (nor does it set up the recently announced second season).

Creature Commandos post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: DC)

In the brief scene, which only lasts several seconds, we see Eric Frankenstein sitting across from Bogdana - the woman who rescued him after the Bride beat him within an inch of his life in episode 5 - while eating soup. He tells Bogdana that the Bride only injured him because she clearly "cares" about him, and that the two are destined to be together. He then asks Bogdana what kind of soup they’re eating, to which the sweet old lady replies, "spider droppings". Eric tells her it’s disgusting, and she cheerfully agrees.

Though the scene is quite funny, you might remember that Eric kills Bogdana shortly before leaving her home in episode 5, and likely minutes after the post-credits scene.

Creature Commandos is now streaming in its entirety on Max. For more, check out our Creature Commandos review and our Creature Commandos ending explained.