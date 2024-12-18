James Gunn says there are "two little things" that set up the DCU's future in Superman, but don't expect major post-credits teases: "If something’s there just to set up something else, f**k it"

James Gunn isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his new DCU's philosophy of teasing future projects in movies and TV shows – even going as far as confirming only "two little things" will set up the cinematic universe's future in 2025's Superman.

As per ComicBook, Gunn – Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO alongside Peter Safran – said that Superman will have "maybe two little things, two little moments" that set up the DCU's future.

Gunn added, “If something’s there just to set up something else, fuck it. I even say that."

For Gunn, every moment – post-credits scene or otherwise – has to be in service of the movie. The only exception? If it's putting pieces in place for characters that "exist in other media". Even then, it sounds like something Gunn isn't overly fond of – a far cry from his former employers Marvel Studios and its tendency to stuff movies with post-credits teases that won't be paid off for several years.

“If that [post-credits scene] works in tandem with setting up characters that exist in other media, then that’s great. If this sets up stuff in Peacemaker, which it does, then that’s great,” Gunn said.

“But that is never, ever, ever, with me, going to be something that I’m going to sacrifice even a moment or a beat in a story for, especially a movie. With TV, you’ve got a little bit more leniency to be able to do that. But in a movie, every beat has to be in there for the movie itself.”

DCU Chapter One, the brainchild of Gunn and Safran, has kicked off in earnest with Creature Commandos – with multiple new projects also in the works.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, is set for release on July 11, 2025. The first trailer will be released this Thursday. From there, the likes of the True Detective-inspired Lanterns, Peacemaker season 2, and a Clayface movie penned by The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan.

Of those, Peacemaker season 2 has wrapped filming and Lanterns is in pre-production, with John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre praising the "elite" talent involved in a new interview with GamesRadar+.

For more, check out our guides to new superhero movies and how to watch the DC movies in order.