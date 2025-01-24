The first look at DC's Supergirl movie is hiding a comic-accurate scene from one of Kara's best adventures

Yesterday, James Gunn revealed the first look behind the scenes of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But what you may not have spotted was a nod to a comic-accurate scene pulled straight from the panels and pages of one of Kara's best adventures.

In the background of the image, which you can see below, a sci-fi bar area can be glimpsed. That's likely due to Woman of Tomorrow adapting a moment from the second issue of Tom King's 2022 comic of the same name.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8VryrJanuary 23, 2025

In it, Kara has whisked her new companion Ruthye away to the stars. On a short rest-stop before continuing Kara's revenge mission, she encounters a hostile alien who, having taken umbrage with Superman dumping his brothers in the Phantom Zone, decides to take his anger out on Supergirl.

i forgot to mention there’s also this bar scene pic.twitter.com/2ofAnInpJPJanuary 23, 2025

Unfortunately for him, Supergirl isn't the "soft underbelly" he was expecting – and hits him with just as much force as his Kryptonian cousin would. In one fell swoop, Supergirl proves she's so much more than a member of Superman's family – and a physical threat in her own right.

"Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El," Gunn wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an image of Alcock sat, back to the camera, on a chair adorned with a slightly darker Superman logo than the one seen on David Corsenswet's suit.

Gunn continued, "Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique Supergirl envisioned by [writers] Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to adapt Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic miniseries, which saw Kara on the trail of Krem, the man who brutally murdered her father.

The DCU adaptation, though, is set to be a little closer to King's original plans for his story, including the appearance of Lobo (played by former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa). The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and David Krumholtz.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to fly into cinemas on June 26, 2026. Milly Alcock's Supergirl will also appear in this year's Superman. For more, check out our guides to DCU Chapter One and upcoming superhero movies.