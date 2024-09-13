The Batman is still aiming for a trilogy, according to director Matt Reeves: "It’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned"

Despite the years-long gap between The Batman's release in 2022 and The Batman 2's production getting underway, director Matt Reeves says the plan is still for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader to star in a trilogy.

"Yes, that is still the plan," Reeves told Collider when asked about whether The Batman was still aiming for a trilogy of movies. "I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned."

Earlier this year, The Batman 2 shifted from its original release date of October 3, 2025 to October 2, 2026.

Right now, all we have to go on with The Batman 2 is that filming is set to begin next year. Pattinson will don the cowl again but, beyond that, little is known about the sequel's story.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin told Screen Rant in August.

Up next in The Batman's universe (officially an 'Elseworlds' story, separate from the upcoming DCU Chapter One reboot helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran) is epic crime saga The Penguin, fronted by Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb.

The HBO series, also starring Cristin Milioti, has received rave reviews and is currently sitting above The Batman on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Our own review of The Penguin praised individual performances, including Milioti's turn as Sofia Falcone, but felt that the lack of connectivity between the series and its cinematic big brother hurt its believability.

