The Batman 2 co-writer gives promising update on the DC sequel: "The bar just couldn't be higher"

The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin has given a very promising update on the DC sequel.

The movie will be a follow-up to 2022's The Batman, and it's once again directed by Matt Reeves.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told Screen Rant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Before The Batman 2, though, there's the Penguin spin-off series on HBO. Colin Farrell will reprise his role, and it'll also set up the events of the sequel movie. "We are the bridge between the two films," showrunner Lauren LeFranc recently revealed. "We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned."

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 2, 2026, while The Penguin arrives this September 19. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.