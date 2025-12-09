Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult has already read the Superman: Man of Tomorrow script, and says "there's some really fun stuff"

Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult has shared that he's already seen the script for upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Speaking to Variety, Hoult confirmed that filming would begin in April, and, though he was reluctant to give anything away, he did tease that the script is "awesome." When asked if the film takes Lex in any different directions, Hoult responded: "There's some really fun stuff." Watch the video below.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Lex we see in Man of Tomorrow is different to the one we know and love to hate, considering the film is putting the villain and Supes together in an unlikely alliance against what seems very likely to be Braniac.

"Listen, of course, I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic," director James Gunn has said of Braniac speculation. "But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

Hardly anything else is known about Man of Tomorrow so far, though it seems it will continue some plot threads from both Superman and Peacemaker season 2, with Gunn previously calling the show "the Man of Tomorrow Prequel."

Next up for DC is Supergirl, which arrives in theaters next year. A brief first teaser for the film was recently shared by Gunn, and it already looks very different to Superman. 2026 will also see the release of Lanterns and Clayface.

Man of Tomorrow arrives July 9, 2027. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.